USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target Raised to $12.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USCB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on USCB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USCB opened at $11.20 on Monday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in USCB Financial by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in USCB Financial by 107.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 93.6% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $898,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

