Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

