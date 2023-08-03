Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
