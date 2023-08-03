Barclays Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $224.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $254.00.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $247.35.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $226.00 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.35 and a 200 day moving average of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,875,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 78,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.