T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.53 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.