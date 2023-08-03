Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT at $17.29

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVDL. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.91 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

