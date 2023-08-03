UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts recently commented on UPMMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

