THG Plc (LON:THG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.75 ($1.51).
THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of THG to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.71) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on THG from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut THG to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 98 ($1.26) to GBX 69 ($0.89) in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on THG in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 87 ($1.12) price target on the stock.
THG Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at THG
In other news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,140 ($25,856.98). 23.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
THG Company Profile
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
