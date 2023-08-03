Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437 ($18.45).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

LON SN opened at GBX 1,151.50 ($14.78) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6,192.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

