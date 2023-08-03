OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $190,313.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of 448.11 and a beta of 0.87. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.