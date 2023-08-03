Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 1,015 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($13.03).
A number of brokerages have commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.79) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.64) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Pearson Stock Performance
Pearson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,176.47%.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
