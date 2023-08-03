Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $126.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

