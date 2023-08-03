Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JAMF

Jamf Trading Down 4.0 %

JAMF opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $161,958.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,897 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.