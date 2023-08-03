Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Target Price at GBX 118.83

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.83 ($1.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

ROO opened at GBX 123.70 ($1.59) on Friday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 133 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -951.54, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.16.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

