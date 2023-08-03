Brokerages Set Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Target Price at GBX 118.83

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 118.83 ($1.53).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 110 ($1.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deliveroo
Deliveroo Trading Down 3.1 %
Deliveroo Company Profile
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.