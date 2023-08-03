Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $13.50

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.