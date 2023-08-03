Oppenheimer Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $88.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.