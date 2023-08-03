Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verastem by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Verastem Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

