Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Verastem from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Verastem by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,748,120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verastem by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Verastem has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

