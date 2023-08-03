Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.