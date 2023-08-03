ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at National Bank Financial

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get ATCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATCO

ATCO Price Performance

ATCO Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $27.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. ATCO has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.3556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.