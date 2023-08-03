Piper Sandler Boosts Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target to $21.50

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRS

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Alerus Financial news, Director Janet O. Estep bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.