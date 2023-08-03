Piper Sandler Boosts Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target to $21.50

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 41.08%.
In other Alerus Financial news, Director Janet O. Estep bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
