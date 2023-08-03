Brokers Set Expectations for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

ALRS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Alerus Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of ALRS opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.08%.

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep purchased 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

