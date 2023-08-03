Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 2.3 %
ARZGY stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.
About Assicurazioni Generali
