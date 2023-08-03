Contrasting West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $133.56 million 2.50 $46.40 million $2.04 9.80 Union Bankshares $52.94 million 1.98 $12.61 million $2.87 8.12

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

42.8% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

West Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.55%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. West Bancorporation pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 22.13% 16.39% 0.96% Union Bankshares 21.53% 23.38% 0.97%

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Union Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; home improvement loans and overdraft; and residential construction and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. The company offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

