Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media 2.08% 2.44% 1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brera and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.33%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Brera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brera and Reservoir Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $170,000.00 101.93 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Reservoir Media $122.29 million 2.86 $2.54 million $0.04 135.28

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Brera.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Brera on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

