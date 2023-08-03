Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Financial Analysis

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbital Tracking and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 4 1 2.63

Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Orbital Tracking.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.91 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -2.19 Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.77 $441.00 million $1.54 11.75

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% Frontier Communications Parent 6.56% 7.57% 2.04%

Volatility & Risk

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Orbital Tracking on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

