Head to Head Analysis: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune N/A -45.37% -41.18% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -53.16% -44.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Altimmune and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 1 6 0 2.86 Neoleukin Therapeutics 1 5 0 0 1.83

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altimmune currently has a consensus target price of $26.14, indicating a potential upside of 757.14%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 459.70%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

88.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Altimmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altimmune and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $4.41 million 34.09 -$84.71 million ($1.73) -1.76 Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.56 million ($1.02) -0.66

Neoleukin Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neoleukin Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Altimmune beats Neoleukin Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. It is also developing HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. and changed its name to Altimmune, Inc. in September 2015. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

