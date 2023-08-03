Contrasting Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) & Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -16.36% -5.32% -1.08% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Portland Estates 3 1 2 0 1.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $533.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,743.50%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and Great Portland Estates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.64 -$2.13 million ($0.38) -2.29 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Presidio Property Trust.

Summary

Great Portland Estates beats Presidio Property Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables us to reduce our operating costs through economies of scale by servicing several properties with less staff, it makes us susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. Presidio is also the sponsor of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MURF), which currently holds approximately $23.6 million in trust. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

