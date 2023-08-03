Contrasting MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and Oxford Square Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -153.89% 14.61% 6.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital -$66.86 million -2.59 -$85.56 million ($1.42) -2.16

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Square Capital.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust was founded in May 16, 1989 and is domiciled in United States.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans. The firm primarily invests in debt and/or equity securities of technology-related companies that operate in the computer software, Internet, information technology infrastructure and services, media, telecommunications and telecommunications equipment, semiconductors, hardware, technology-enabled services, semiconductor capital equipment, medical device technology, diversified technology, and networking systems sectors. It concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million. The firm invests between $5 million and $30 million per transaction. It seeks to exit its investments within 7 years. It serves as the investment adviser to TICC. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

