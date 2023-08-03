Contrasting Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.30 $17.63 million $3.40 5.65 Bank First $136.38 million 6.71 $45.21 million $5.15 17.11

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than Chesapeake Financial Shares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Chesapeake Financial Shares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 21.46% 19.34% 1.20% Bank First 27.97% 11.81% 1.50%

Summary

Bank First beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, which include owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and mortgage banking services, as well as cash management services. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

