New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL) & NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Critical Review

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $113.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $82.72 million 3.52 $6.75 million $0.03 565.33

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 7.79% 10.19% 0.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.1% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 1 1 2.75

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.18%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

