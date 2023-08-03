Contrasting Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enliven Therapeutics N/A 1.12% 1.08% Abbott Laboratories 12.83% 20.60% 10.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enliven Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A $1.49 million $1.64 10.90 Abbott Laboratories $43.65 billion 4.33 $6.93 billion $2.93 37.07

Analyst Ratings

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Enliven Therapeutics. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and Abbott Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 6 10 0 2.63

Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.01%. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus price target of $120.82, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Enliven Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enliven Therapeutics is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Risk & Volatility

Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Enliven Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

