Raymond James Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$8.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

TSE REAL opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.50.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

