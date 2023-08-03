Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
