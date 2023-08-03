TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$48.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.25. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

