TD Securities Downgrades Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) to Hold

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.48.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.63. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$24.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2607626 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

