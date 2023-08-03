TD Securities Cuts Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.85

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Sherritt International has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$58.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sherritt International will post 0.1100917 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.