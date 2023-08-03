Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SES. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.78. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.23 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6351852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

