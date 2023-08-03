Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Matters

Real Matters Price Performance

About Real Matters

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.05. The stock has a market cap of C$487.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.