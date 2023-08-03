Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Real Matters
Real Matters Price Performance
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Real Matters
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.