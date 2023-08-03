Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is set to post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 50.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

