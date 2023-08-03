Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. Research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

