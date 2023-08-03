Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
