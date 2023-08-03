Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.