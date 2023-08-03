OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $28.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $4.06 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

