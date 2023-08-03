Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
