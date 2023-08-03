KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Home by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

KB Home Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

