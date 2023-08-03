Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Declines By 6.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 0.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.24. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

