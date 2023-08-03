Short Interest in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declines By 6.4%

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.22 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

