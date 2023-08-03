fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 48,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

fuboTV Trading Down 4.2 %

fuboTV stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 94.34%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About fuboTV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in fuboTV by 727.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

