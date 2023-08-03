fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,390,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 48,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
fuboTV Trading Down 4.2 %
fuboTV stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $925.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 46.26% and a negative return on equity of 94.34%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About fuboTV
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
