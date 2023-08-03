Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 973,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $8,479,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

