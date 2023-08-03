DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 391.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSDVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken started coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DSDVF

DSV A/S Stock Up 0.5 %

DSV A/S Company Profile

Shares of DSDVF opened at $197.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $107.67 and a 12 month high of $229.76.

(Get Free Report)

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.