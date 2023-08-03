Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,227,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 23,742,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS ATHOF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ATHOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

