Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Decreases By 6.4%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 171,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGAE opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 174.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.